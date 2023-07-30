In a joint letter, 21-member Opposition delegation castigates both Centre and State for breakdown of law and order in Manipur 

July 30, 2023 12:36 pm | Updated 01:02 pm IST - New Delhi

It is established beyond doubt that the State machinery has wholly failed to control the situation for almost three months since the armed conflict started on May 3 in Manipur, a joint letter penned by 21 Parliamentarians from the Indian National Developmental, Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) parties to Governor Anusuiya Uikey said.

The members are in Manipur for a two-day tour and have visited relief camps at Churachandpur, Moirang and Imphal.

Manipur ethnic violence | In an armed conflict, the war on women

Relating their impression from the visit, the delegation said that they were “very shocked and sad to hear the stories of anxieties, uncertainties, pains and sorrows of the individuals affected by the unprecedented violence. The delegation said that there was “anger and sense of alienation” unleashed by both sides since the beginning of the clashes” amongst all communities, which must be addressed without delay.

60,000 displaced

They held both the Central and the State governments responsible for the failure to protect the lives and properties of the people of the two communities. More than 60,000 people had been displaced in the last three months, the delegation noted.

“From the reports of incessant firing and arson of houses in the last few days, it is established beyond doubt that the State machinery has completely failed to control the situation for the last almost three months,” the letter noted.

‘Pathetic’ condition of relief camps

The Parliamentarians underlined the “pathetic” condition of the relief camps especially the situation of children living there. The students faced an uncertain future since all schools and educational institutions were shut. They urged the Central and State governments to address the issue on a priority basis.

“The continued internet ban for the last three months is aiding the unsubstantiated rumours, which is adding to the existing mistrust,” they wrote.

They requested the Governor to apprise the Union government of the complete breakdown of law and order in Manipur for the last 89 days. “Silence of the Hon’ble Prime Minister shows his brazen indifference to the violence in Manipur,” the Parliamentarians said.

To establish peace and harmony, the MPs said, it was essential that “rehabilitation and resettlement” was started on an urgent basis.

The delegation returns to Delhi on July 30, in time for the Parliament session on July 31. The no-confidence motion moved by the Congress is likely to come up for debate this week in Lok Sabha.

