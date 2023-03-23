March 23, 2023 01:14 pm | Updated 01:14 pm IST

Eight women constables are about to complete their training as dog handlers. These constables are being trained at Bhanu camp of the Indo Tibetan Border Police in Panchkula, Haryana.

It will be the first time that women dog handlers will be deployed for security duties in the country. ITBP’s Animal Transport Cadre trains horses and mules to carry supplies for troops in remote border areas. And these women cadets were training there initially.

The training for the Canine Wing lasts 8-9 months. Dogs first go through a 3-month-long basic course. For the next 5 to 6 months they are taught to sniff-out Improvised Explosive Devices and other kinds of dangerous items.

The women dog handlers will be posted for VIP protection duties, airport security, as well as in other sensitive areas.

Reporting: PTI

Production: Abhinaya Sriram