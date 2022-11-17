In a first, six women Army officers clear Staff Course

November 17, 2022 11:16 pm | Updated 11:16 pm IST - NEW DELHI

For the first time, an Officer couple will attend the course together at Wellington in the Nilgiris district of T.N. 

The Hindu Bureau

Defence Services Staff College (DSSC), Wellington. Photo: dssc.gov.in

For the first time, six women Army officers have cleared the Defence Services Staff Course (DSSC) and Defence Services Technical Staff Course (DSTSC) exam, which is held annually in the month of September. This flows from the Supreme Court judgements over the last two years granting permanent commission as well as command postings to women officers in all arms and services other than combat.

Out of four women officers nominated for Defence Services Staff College (DSSC), Wellington, one is the spouse of an officer who has also cleared DSSC exam, thereby making history as being the first couple from the Army to attend the course together at Wellington, Army officials said.

“Out of the six, four women officers will undergo a one-year course at DSSC, Wellington alongside their male counterparts from all three services,” an Army official said. “They will be imparted training and orientation on operational, military intelligence, operational logistics and administrative aspects of staff appointments.”

The prestigious Staff Course gives adequate weightage while being considered for command appointments, officials said.

Of the other two women officers, one is on the reserve list of DSTSC while the other has been shortlisted for Administration & Logistics Management Course (ALMC) and Intelligence Staff Course (ISC).

More than 1,500 officers of the Army appear in the DSSC, DSTSC entrance exam. This year for the first time 22 women officers from Army Service Corps, Army Air Defence, Army Ordnance Corps, Corps of Signals, Corps of Intelligence, Corps of Engineers and Corps of EME, who have been granted Permanent Commission in the respective arms and services, appeared in the exam, officials stated.

Officers, subsequent to passing the entrance exam are nominated to attend the course based on merit which includes service profile and discipline as well, officials added.

