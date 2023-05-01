In a first, Raj Bhavans to start celebrating Statehood days

May 01, 2023 02:08 am | Updated 02:08 am IST - New Delhi

Around 30 Raj Bhavans will hold programmes to mark the Statehood day of Maharashtra and Gujarat on May 1 in what is a new initiative as part of the government's thrust on celebrating the country's cultural diversity and different traditions.

Official sources said different Raj Bhavans will host people of Maharashtrian and Gujarati origins living in the respective State and also organise different programmes to highlight the cultural riches and cuisines of the two western States. Traditional attires associated with the two states will be a feature of these programmes.

Raj Bhavans which will be holding events on Monday include the ones in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Assam and Uttarakhand.

ADVERTISEMENT

Similar celebrations will be held on the formation days of other States as well, the sources said.

Twenty States and all eight Union Territories have so far confirmed holding events to celebrate Maharashtra and Gujarat Statehood days at their respective Raj Bhavans (governor house) and Raj Nivas (lieutenant governor residence) on Monday, they said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, they noted, has regularly stressed on the celebration of every State's heritage and traditions as part of his "Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat" initiative.

ADVERTISEMENT