In a first, Navy to have mixed marching contingent at Republic Day parade

January 17, 2024 08:15 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Navy currently has over 1,100 women Agniveers in service including the 4th batch undergoing training, Vice Admiral Gurcharan Singh, Navy’s Controller Personnel Services, said. The Navy has also begun to recruit women Agniveers as musicians and sportspersons and, in a first, the Naval marching contingent at this year’s Republic Day parade will consist of 144 men and women Agniveers.

“The Navy is parading a mixed composition platoon for the first time, wherein 144 young men and women will be marching down the historic Kartavyapath, shoulder to shoulder epitomising Navy’s commitment towards gender neutrality,” V. Adm. Singh said at the Navy’s RD press preview on Wednesday. The contingent will be led by Lieutenant Prajwal as Contingent Commander and Lt. Mudita Goyal, Lt. Sharvani Supreiya and Lt. Devika H. as Platoon Commanders. The Navy contingent’s participation is not just a display of military might, but it is a resolve to safe guard our nation’s interests, commitment to ‘Aatmanirbharta’ and gender neutrality, he stated.

The Navy has a total of 7,687 Agniveers of which 1,119 are women. There are around 680 women officers in the force. This Republic Day parade will have a triservice women marching contingent for the first time, officials said.

Speaking of the growing avenues for women in the Navy, V. Adm. Singh noted that recently a women officer was appointed as the Commanding Officer of a warship for the first time. “In a few weeks from now, when she takes command of the warship, she will set course in uncharted waters for women, but will lead the way for many more to follow,” he said.

The Navy’s tableau for 2024 is a representation of two important and contemporary themes — Nari Shakti, women in force in all roles and across all ranks and indigenisation. The tableau commanders are Lieutenant Commander Bhope Juee Milind and Lt. Cdr. Nitheesh K. S.

Indian Navy band, led by M. Antony Raj, MCPO (Master chief petty officer) Musician second class and comprising of 80 musicians will be marching behind the marching contingent. At the Beating Retreat on January 29, this band would be playing scintillating martial tunes and popular numbers accompanied by myriad formations highlighting Bharat’s recent achievements, the Navy said.

The main portion of the tableau features the first ever completely indigenous carrier battle group, led by with INS Vikrant supported by powerful combatants like Kolkata, Delhi and Shivalik class of ships and Kalvari class submarine would operating in tandem. The central theme of the tableau revolves around ‘Aatmanirbharta’ showcasing indigenous milestones achieved by Bharat, V. Adm. Singh said noting that out of 66 ships and submarines currently under construction, 64 are being built at Indian shipyards.

Last week, Army Chief General Manoj Pande said on the Agnipath scheme that its final framework came about “after an iterative process, after consultations, and it took into account whatever issues we had to put across”.