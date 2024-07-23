In a first, MHA to establish Bhartiya Bhasha Anubhag for translations to and from Hindi

In a first, the 2024-25 Union Budget has set aside ₹56 crore to establish the ‘Bhartiya Bhasha Anubhag’ (Indian Languages Department) for the “development of a platform to facilitate the translation of various languages into Hindi and vice-versa”. No English translation was provided for the platform.

Per the Official Languages Act, 1963, Hindi and English are the languages to be used in correspondence between Ministries and State governments.

In 2019, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that India is a country of different languages, adding, “Today, if any one language can do the work of tying the country together, then it is the most spoken Hindi language.”

In 2023, Mr. Shah said that Hindi played an unprecedented role in uniting the country during the Independence movement, instilled unity in a country “divided into many languages and dialects”.

The Hindu reported on July 23 that proceedings of the Lok Sabha will be available in 10 languages in real time, a first in Parliamentary history.

There are other firsts in the budget allocated for the Union Home Ministry.

About ₹88 crore has been allocated for holistic development of islands in Union Territories, whereas ₹700 crore and ₹150 crore has been earmarked for ‘Modernisation of Forensic Capacity’ and ‘National Forensic Infrastructure Enhancement’, respectively, which is crucial for the implementation of the three criminal laws that came into effect on July 1. In June, the Union Cabinet approved the forensics scheme with a total financial outlay of ₹2254.43 crore for the period 2024-25 to 2028-29. Another component, the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network Systems, along with the modernisation of State police forces, key to the criminal laws, has seen an increased allocation from ₹264 crore to ₹520 crore in 2024-25.

The budget for ‘Rehabilitation and Relief for Migrants’, which includes Sri Lankan refugees and Tibetans, has been increased from ₹301 crore in the 2023-24 fiscal to ₹539.72 crore in 2024-25.

A sum of ₹1,309 crore has been allocated for the Census survey and the Statistics/Registrar General of India this year, compared with ₹1,564.65 crore in 2023-24. The Census has been indefinitely delayed and it was last held in 2011.

With a ₹3,756 crore allocation, Border Infrastructure Maintenance and Capital Outlay has seen an increase of ₹211 crore for the 2024-25 budget compared with ₹3,545 crore last year.

The budget for the Intelligence Bureau has increased from ₹3,418 crore to ₹3,823 crore.

The Special Protection Group, which only protects the Prime Minister, has seen an increase of ₹73 crore in budget allocation, up from ₹433.59 crore in 2023-24 to ₹506.32 crore in 2024-25.

The Vibrant Villages Programme (VVP) to develop villages along the China border has been allocated ₹1,050 crore in 2024-25. While no separate allocation was done in 2023-24, the Ministry was granted ₹300 crore for implementation of projects under the VVP in 2023-24, revising estimates.

No budget was allocated for the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) as the scheme ceased to exist from July 1 and the unit is now a part of the MHA, a Home Ministry official said.

A total of ₹2,19,643.31 crore has been allocated to the MHA, the interim budget of 2024-25 had allocated ₹2,02,868.70 crore to the Ministry. The total allocation includes ₹42,277.74 crore to Jammu and Kashmir.

