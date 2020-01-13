In a first, Interim Resolution Professional booked for graft

In a first, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested an Interim Resolution Professional (IRP), along with the director of an asset reconstruction firm, for allegedly demanding and receiving a bribe from a former consultant to a Hyderabad company.

The accused have been identified as Arun Mohan, the IRP, and Paresh Kumar, the director and the chief executive officer of the Multimax Asset Reconstruction Private Limited. Provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act have been invoked against them. The case has been registered on the basis of a complaint filed by the victim’s husband, who also worked for FRTech along with her. They were appointed as consultants in March 2017.

“Myself and my wife worked for the company, and the work was mailed to the company from my mail id from time to time (March 2017 to November 2017),” the complainant said, alleging that of the total reimbursement of ₹18 lakh, ₹15.20 lakh was paid.

The company was earlier declared insolvent under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Act, and Mr. Mohan was appointed the IRP by the National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai, in November 2019. The complainant made a claim for the outstanding amount on December 14 last, following which Mr. Mohan demanded further details of his wife’s appointment and work.

After the details were furnished, Mr. Mohan allegedly called up the complainant and asked that he meet him as a criminal case could be filed against his wife.

The accused and his friend, Mr. Kumar, met the complainant on December 31. Stating that his wife could be booked for fraud in Mumbai and she would have to face trial there, he demanded ₹5 lakh to bury the matter. The money was to be paid through Mr. Kumar. At the second meeting on January 4, the complainant — who recorded the conversation — tried to bring the amount down to ₹4 lakh, but Mr. Mohan refused to do so, according to the FIR.