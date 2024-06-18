ADVERTISEMENT

In a first, CDS releases its blueprint for warfare in cyberspace

Published - June 18, 2024 06:55 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Unlike traditional domains of land, water, and air, which have territorial limits, cyberspace is a global good, with shared sovereignty; joint doctrine will guide commanders in conducting cyberspace operations

The Hindu Bureau

Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan. File | Photo Credit: ANI

Acknowledging that cyberspace has emerged as a crucial and challenging domain in modern warfare, the Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan released India’s first joint doctrine for cyberspace operations during a meeting of the Chiefs of Staff Committee on Tuesday.

The joint doctrine is a keystone publication that will guide commanders of the armed forces in conducting cyberspace operations in today’s complex military operating environment, the Defence Ministry said in a statement.

Shared sovereignty

Unlike territorial limits in the traditional domains of warfare, such as land, sea, and air, cyberspace is a “global common and hence has shared sovereignty”, the statement noted.

Hostile actions in cyberspace can impact the nation’s economy, cohesion, political decision making, and the ability to defend itself. “Operations in cyberspace need to be dovetailed into the national security fabric, to evolve the ‘ends,’ ‘ways’ and ‘means’ to create advantage and influence events in all other operational environments and across all instruments of power,” the statement added.

“This doctrine lays emphasis on understanding military aspects of cyberspace operations and provides conceptual guidance to commanders, staff and practitioners in the planning, and conduct of operations in cyberspace, as also to raise awareness in our warfighters at all levels,” the Ministry said.

