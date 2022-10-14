In a first, bikers from Bahrain go on an expedition in Kashmir, Ladakh

ADVERTISEMENT

In a bid to infuse confidence among Middle-Eastern tourists, a group of 18 bikers from Bahrain began a biking expedition in the Kashmir valley.

“The expedition would open gates for many other such activities as Kashmir has much to offer in adventure tourism. It is a wonderful beginning as Kashmir has the potential to become a biking capital of the world,” secretary, J&K Tourism Sarmad Hafeez said.

The expedition was flagged off on Thursday from Sangarmal to Downtown in Srinagar, which remained out of bounds for tourists due to raging protests and militancy in the past three decades. Earlier, the trip had started from Leh. They drove through Nubra, Leh and Kargil in Ladakh and Sonamarg and Pahalgam etc. in the Kashmir valley.

Terming it as a positive sign for Kashmir tourism, Mr. Hafeez said the department and stakeholders were preparing the ground for a long time and were now reaping the results on the ground.

Director of Tourism, Kashmir Fazlul Haseeb, President Kashmir Chamber of Commerce & Industries (KCCI) Sheikh Ashiq and members of travel and trade attended the function. Mr. Hafeez expressed gratitude to the bikers and the KCCI for organising the biking expedition.

Kashmir has seen a record tourist footfall of above 22 lakh this year so far.