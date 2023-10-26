ADVERTISEMENT

In a first, Army gets vertical wind tunnel to train special forces

October 26, 2023 01:48 am | Updated 11:15 am IST - NEW DELHI

The system simulates varied freefall scenarios which is crucial in assessing individual reactions to numerous airborne situations, an Army statement said

The Hindu Bureau

The Vertical Wind Tunnel offers a controlled environment, enabling trainees to enhance their skills by simulating real-life freefall conditions, the Army said. Photo: X/@adgpi

To augment the training infrastructure of special forces and combat free-fallers, the Army’s Special Forces Training School (SFTS) at Bakloh, Himachal Pradesh, got the Army’s first Vertical Wind Tunnel (VWT). It was virtually inaugurated by Army Chief General Manoj Pande on Wednesday.

“The state-of-the-art wind tunnel is set to refine the Combat Free Fall (CFF) skills of armed forces personnel,” the Army said in a statement. “Functioning as a freefall simulator, the VWT creates a column of air at specific velocities, orchestrating different CFF conditions. The system offers a controlled environment, enabling trainees to enhance their skills by simulating real-life freefall conditions.”

Stating that the VWT’s integration into the CFF training curriculum at SFTS brings forth numerous pay-offs, the Army said that the system simulates varied freefall scenarios which is crucial in assessing individual reactions to numerous situations in an airborne operating environment.

“It reduces potential instability in the air and during parachute deployment thereby assisting trainees to get used to freefall conditions. The VWT is not only beneficial for beginners but also an exceptional resource for delivering advanced training to seasoned free-fallers and CFF instructors,” the statement said.

In the past, the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) had pulled up the Army for extreme delays in installation of the VMT.

