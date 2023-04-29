ADVERTISEMENT

In a first, 5 women Army officers commissioned into Artillery regiments

April 29, 2023 01:19 pm | Updated 02:51 pm IST - New Delhi

The commissioning of women officers into the Regiment of Artillery is a testament to the ongoing transformation in the Indian Army, a source said

PTI

Five women officers joined the Regiment of Artillery in the Indian Amry after the successful completion of training at the Officers Training Academy (OTA), Chennai, on April 29, 2023. Photo Credit: @ANI/Twitter

For the first time, the Indian Army has inducted five women officers into its artillery regiment.

ALSO READ
Explained | Command postings for women officers in the Army

The women officers have joined the Regiment of Artillery after successfully completing their training at the Officers Training Academy (OTA) in Chennai on April 29.

Military sources said the women officers who joined the Regiment of Artillery are Lt. Mehak Saini, Lt. Sakshi Dubey, Lt. Aditi Yadav and Lt. Pious Mudgil.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Out of the five women officers, three are posted to units deployed along the borders with China and the other two in "challenging locations" near the frontier with Pakistan, the sources said.

The commissioning of women officers into the Regiment of Artillery is a testament to the ongoing transformation in the Indian Army, a source said.

In January, Chief of Army Staff Gen. Manoj Pande announced the decision of commissioning women officers into artillery units.

The proposal was later approved by the government.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

India / armed Forces

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US