In a dig at the BJP over its ‘Modi ka parivar’ campaign, Congress targets PM’s ties with tycoon

Taking a dig at BJP leaders adding their ‘Modi ka parivar’ (Modi’s family) to their social media profiles, the Congress on Monday said it was an attempt at “misleading” people from real issues.

“Farmers are in debt, youths are unemployed, labourers are helpless, and the country is being looted by Modi’s ‘real family’,” Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said in a post on social media platform X.

Mr. Gandhi also shared his earlier photo from the Lok Sabha, in which he had held a poster-size photograph of Mr. Modi in a private jet with business tycoon Gautam Adani.

The Congress’ social media handles ran a hashtag ‘Modi ka asli parivar’ (Modi’s real family) and pointed to his ties with Mr. Adani.

The BJP’s ‘Modi ka parivar’ campaign was launched as a counter to Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav’s jibe at the PM for having “no family”.

“Do the women of Manipur find a place in Modi ka Parivar? Will the PM call the farmers protesting on the borders of Delhi his Parivar? What about the unemployed youth forced to commit suicide every day - why won’t the PM call them his Parivar?” Congress general secretary (organisation) K.C. Venugopal posted on X.

“The reality is, this government only works for the PM’s cronies, protects those accused of heinous crimes and inducts leaders they themselves labelled as corrupt. That is #ModiKaAsliParivar,” Mr. Venugopal added.

The party also targeted the PM over Minister of State for Home, Ajay Mishra Teni, whose son allegedly mowed down a group of protesting farmers with his sports utility vehicle (SUV), and MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, against whom women wrestlers protested alleging sexual harassment.

The Congress’ media department head Pawan Khera shared a screenshot of Mr. Singh’s bio on X, with the suffix ‘Modi Ka Parivar’ added to it.

“Modi Ka Pariwar welcomes Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh,” Mr. Khera said in a post on X.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh also shared on X screenshots of the social media accounts of Mr. Teni and Mr. Singh.

“Killings of farmers, atrocities against women, this is Modi’s real family,” Mr. Ramesh said, using the hashtag ‘Modi ka asli parivar’.

