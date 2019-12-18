Imran peddled falsehoods at World Refugee Forum: MEA

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has presented falsehoods at the Global Refugee Forum meeting in Geneva, India stated on Tuesday. The Ministry of External Affairs said Mr. Khan’s comments about the Muslim citizens in India were “gratuitous” and urged Pakistan to stop persecution of the minority communities in the country.

“Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan has once again peddled familiar falsehoods at a multilateral platform to advocate his narrow political agenda by making gratuitous and unwarranted remarks on matters entirely internal to India. It should now be clear to the entire world that this is an established pattern of his habitual and compulsive abuse of global forums,” said Raveesh Kumar, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson, in a response.

Kashmir developments

Speaking at the World Refugee Forum in Geneva on Tuesday, Mr. Khan had criticised India for the developments in Kashmir and for the Citizenship Amendment Act. “The professed aim in Kashmir is to change the Muslim majority to Muslim minority. If this is the professed aim, then we are likely to have another refugee crisis that will dwarf other crises,” said Mr. Khan in his speech arguing that the people of Kashmir are under siege. “Prevention is better than cure,” said Mr. Khan urging the world to intervene in Kashmir. Mr. Khan compared the NRC issue with Myanmar’s Rohingya crisis.

In response, the Indian spokesperson urged Pakistan to look after the minorities of the country and prevent them from being victimised.

“Over the past 72 years, the Islamic Republic of Pakistan has systematically persecuted all of its minorities, forcing most of them to flee to India. Moreover, Prime Minister Khan wishes the world forgets what his army did in 1971 to the people of erstwhile East Pakistan. Pakistan must act to protect and promote the rights of its own minorities and co-religionists,” said Mr. Kumar.