Pakistan tense as Imran Khan's party decides to go ahead with power show in Islamabad

Pakistan’s capital was tense on Thursday (August 22) after jailed former prime Imran Khan's party threatened to go ahead with its plan to hold a rally in the capital despite the government's refusal to permit it.

Mr. Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party had sought to hold a power show after months of political wrangling over the cases against its chief and other leaders. However, the government cancelled its no-objection certificate (NOC) at the last minute.

Islamabad Chief Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa on Wednesday issued an order, stating that he was immediately suspending the NOC issued on July 31 by the deputy commissioner to hold a rally, elaborating that it was unsafe to allow the PTI rally given the current situation.

“The agencies referred to the past conduct and track record of PTI which indicates a severe law and order situation might arise,” the order read.

Separately, the Punjab Home Department imposed Section 144 across the province in light of “the prevailing law and order situation and security threats” and it prohibited gatherings, sits-in, rallies, demonstrations, protests and similar activities across Punjab with effect from Thursday to Saturday.

“The ban has been implemented given the threat of terrorism and to protect human lives and property. The administration throughout Punjab will ensure the implementation of the decree,” the department said.

But thePTI decided to test the waters by going ahead to hold a “peaceful” rally at around 4 p.m. at the Tarnol area of the capital city, Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Omar Ayub Khan said.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur announced that he will lead the rally.

“I am giving a clear message that the people of KP have to reach by 3 p.m.… We will hold the rally in any case,” he added.

Given the brewing tension in the wake of announcements by the PTI leaders, the Islamabad administration closed all private and government schools in the jurisdiction of the federal region.

“It is notified that all public/private schools shall remain closed on August 22, 2024 (Thursday) within the revenue limits of Islamabad Capital Territory,” district commissioner Irfan Memon said in a notification.

Officials feared violence and possible sit-ins if the PTI was allowed to bring thousands of supporters to the capital because it has a history of such protests. It staged a 126-day-long sit-in in Islamabad in 2014, while on May 9, 2023, the party held a violent protest when Mr. Khan was arrested.

If successful, it would be the first such rally by the PTI in Islamabad since the general elections held on February 8.

