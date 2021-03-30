National

Impose fines on those flouting COVID-19 protocols: DGCA to airports

Aviation safety watchdog DGCA on Tuesday instructed airports to increase surveillance to ensure compliance of COVID-19 protocols on their premises and to levy spot fines.

"During the surveillance of some airports, it has come to notice that compliance is not satisfactory. All airport operators are requested to ensure that the instructions on COVID-19 protocol from the standpoint of wearing face-masks properly, covering nose and mouth, as well as maintaining social distancing within the airport premises are followed scrupulously."

The DGCA has also asked airports to explore the possibility of imposing fines, along with local police authorities.

Recently, the DGCA had also instructed airlines to offload passengers who don't comply with COVID-19 protocols and put them on no-fly list.

