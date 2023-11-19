Important to invest in new and disruptive technologies: IAF chief 

November 19, 2023 02:01 pm | Updated 02:01 pm IST - Bengaluru:

Air Chief Marshal V.R. Chaudhari on Nov. 19 stressed the need for investing in new and disruptive technologies.

Speaking at a session on Aerospace and Defence in the Synergia Conclave 2023, the Indian Air Force (IAF) chief said, “It is imperative that we invest in new and disruptive technologies, and identify innovative solutions for their applications in the aerospace domain.”

Air Chief Marshal Chaudhari said that for this to happen it will require a joint and consolidated effort on the part of all stakeholders.

“It will require a joint and consolidated effort on the part of all stakeholders, including defence PSU’s, private industries, academia, and all others to facilitate the process of aligning technologies that will enable our armed forces to emerge victorious in any future conflict,” Mr. Chaudhari said.

The IAF chief said that Artificial Intelligence (AI) may not replace human ingenuity, technological innovations can ensure enhanced survivability, the flexibility of machinery, and effective combat for winning strategies.

“Technologies can be applied in terms of stealth, self-healing structures, powerful health monitoring and diagnostics systems, and more efficient engines. Therefore, AI and machine learning can facilitate improvements within the aerospace and defence sector,” the IAF Chief said.

He added that the IAF is deeply involved in multiple projects across domains like space, and that it is working towards enhancing its own capabilities.

On the applications of disruptive technologies, he said that conventional knowledge will lead to incremental change but the innovative use of converging technology will lead to exponential change.

He also said that the conversions of technologies, rather than individual technologies, have proven to be game changers on the battlefield today.

