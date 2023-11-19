ADVERTISEMENT

Important to invest in new and disruptive technologies: IAF chief 

November 19, 2023 02:01 pm | Updated 02:01 pm IST - Bengaluru:

Air Chief Marshal Chaudhari says that for this to happen it will require a joint and consolidated effort on the part of all stakeholders

The Hindu Bureau

Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal V.R. Chaudhari. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Air Chief Marshal V.R. Chaudhari on Nov. 19 stressed the need for investing in new and disruptive technologies.

Speaking at a session on Aerospace and Defence in the Synergia Conclave 2023, the Indian Air Force (IAF) chief said, “It is imperative that we invest in new and disruptive technologies, and identify innovative solutions for their applications in the aerospace domain.”

Air Chief Marshal Chaudhari said that for this to happen it will require a joint and consolidated effort on the part of all stakeholders.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“It will require a joint and consolidated effort on the part of all stakeholders, including defence PSU’s, private industries, academia, and all others to facilitate the process of aligning technologies that will enable our armed forces to emerge victorious in any future conflict,” Mr. Chaudhari said.

The IAF chief said that Artificial Intelligence (AI) may not replace human ingenuity, technological innovations can ensure enhanced survivability, the flexibility of machinery, and effective combat for winning strategies.

“Technologies can be applied in terms of stealth, self-healing structures, powerful health monitoring and diagnostics systems, and more efficient engines. Therefore, AI and machine learning can facilitate improvements within the aerospace and defence sector,” the IAF Chief said.

He added that the IAF is deeply involved in multiple projects across domains like space, and that it is working towards enhancing its own capabilities.

On the applications of disruptive technologies, he said that conventional knowledge will lead to incremental change but the innovative use of converging technology will lead to exponential change.

He also said that the conversions of technologies, rather than individual technologies, have proven to be game changers on the battlefield today.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

defence

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US