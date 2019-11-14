Important for youth to know Nehru but certain powers misleading them: Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday said it is necessary to inform younger generations about former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, but certain “powers” did not believe in democracy and were misleading the youth through social media.

“Unfortunately there are people in the country who do not know who Pandit Nehru was. He was such a personality that those who want to destroy his legacy will get destroyed themselves. Pandit Nehru’s work and his personality will always be immortal,” Mr. Gehlot said.

Speaking to reporters after a programme organised on Children’s Day, he said it is important that the new generation learn about Nehru.

“The government will work so the coming generations can understand history in the right perspective and assimilate it. If you know incorrect history, then you don’t know what the picture of the country will be after 25 years,” he said, referring to the announcement on the formation of the Bal Sahitya Akademi in Rajasthan.

“Powers that do not believe in democracy are misleading the young generation through social media. Misleading via social media is a major crime. But I hope from now on you will see that a new environment will be formed and the new generation will understand who Pandit Nehru really was,” he added.

In response to a question, the Congress leader said the BJP and the RSS know that if they attack Pandit Nehru then it will be an attack on the Congress’s legacy in the country.

Mr. Gehlot said Nehru was a great figure.

“Today, events are happening everywhere. Pandit Nehru was imprisoned for nearly 10 years during the freedom struggle. He liberated the country and became the first Prime Minister of India. He ruled the country for 17 years,” he said.

Nehru’s birthday is celebrated as Children’s Day. He was born on November 14, 1889 in Allahabad.