Implementing MGNREGS, NYAY will boost economy: Rahul

Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi

11 August 2020 12:13 IST

Schemes will help reduce unemplyment in cities and poverty across the country, Mr. Gandhi said.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on August 11 said it was necessary to implement schemes like MGNREGS and the party-proposed minimum income guarantee scheme NYAY to help ease unemployment in cities and reduce poverty across the country.

The Congress has been urging the government to scale up the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) and expand its scope to meet the growing demand for work in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis.

Mr. Gandhi asserted that implementing the two schemes would be beneficial for the economy.

“It is necessary to implement a scheme like MGNREGA for those suffering due to unemployment in cities, and the NYAY scheme for the poor people across the country,” the former Congress chief tweeted.

“Will the suit-boot-loot government be able to understand the pain of the poor?” Mr. Gandhi said.

He also shared a graph showing an increase in demand for MGNREGS.

During the coronavirus-related lockdown period, the Congress repeatedly demanded that the government deposit a sum of ₹7,500 in all Jan Dhan accounts, all pension accounts and all PM-Kisan accounts to help the poor and vulnerable tide over the crisis.

Ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the Congress had proposed and promised to implement the NYAY (Nyuntam Aay Yojana) scheme if voted to power.