Implementation of OROP a tribute to armed forces: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday (November 7, 2024) that the implementation of 'one rank one pension' for veterans was a significant step towards reaffirming the nation's gratitude to its heroes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also read: Union Cabinet approves pending One-Rank-One-Pension revision for veterans

In posts on X, Mr. Modi noted that the scheme, a promise of the BJP before the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, was implemented on this day in 2015.

The Narendra Modi-led NDA government took the decision to implement OROP by issuing an order on November 7, 2015, making its benefits effective from July 1, 2014.

ADVERTISEMENT

"It would make you all happy that over the decade, lakhs of pensioners and pensioner families have benefitted from this landmark initiative. Beyond the numbers, OROP represents the government's commitment to the well-being of our armed forces," he said.

The Prime Minister said his government will always do everything possible to strengthen the armed forces and further the welfare of those who serve the nation.

Mr. Modi said the execution of OROP was a tribute to the courage and sacrifices of veterans and ex-service personnel who dedicate their lives to protecting the nation.

"The decision to implement OROP was a significant step towards addressing this long-standing demand and reaffirming our nation's gratitude to our heroes," the Prime Minister said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.