Implement Verma report on crimes against women: plea

The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Centre to respond to a plea filed by a law student seeking the implementation of the Justice J.S. Verma Committee report on crime against women and children. The court issued notices to the government on a plea by B. Srinivas Goud, represented by advocates Ramaswami Balaji and Shravan Kumar, for its implementation.

Nirbhaya case

The report was submitted to the then Prime Minister on January 23, 2013 on various aspects of crime against women and children. The committee was formed after the Nirbhaya rape and murder incident in the national capital in December 2012 to suggest various measures to check increasing crimes against women.

The petition said it was “unfortunate that though the report was submitted on January 23, 2013 to the Union of India, a majority of the recommendations were not implemented even after passage of seven long years. This has resulted in unrest among citizens more particularly victims/parents of rape and sexual harassment.”

‘Instant justice’

Mr. Goud said the increase in rape and sexual harassment incidents across the country and delay in punishing the culprits had been motivating the “instant justice” concept which had allegedly resulted in the killing of four rape accused persons in Hyderabad by the police in the name of encounter.