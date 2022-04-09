IMD's Twitter handle hacked, restored

The India Metrological Department’s (IMD) Twitter handle was hacked on April 9 evening. However, it was restored later, the IMD said.

Official Twitter Account (@Indiametdept) of India Meteorological Department was hacked in the evening today, the 09/04/2022. It has now been restored. pic.twitter.com/0WGYWMm1DK — . (@Indiametdept) April 9, 2022

It was not immediately clear who was behind the hacking.

The hacking came at a time when the IMD handle has been attracting a lot of traffic due to the ongoing intense heatwave in parts of India.