IMD's Twitter handle hacked, restored
The India Metrological Department’s (IMD) Twitter handle was hacked on April 9 evening. However, it was restored later, the IMD said.
It was not immediately clear who was behind the hacking.
The hacking came at a time when the IMD handle has been attracting a lot of traffic due to the ongoing intense heatwave in parts of India.
