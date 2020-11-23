IMD warns of ‘severe cyclonic storm’ approaching Tamil Nadu

NEW DELHI

23 November 2020 13:10 IST

A developing cyclonic disturbance in the Bay of Bengal is expected to become a 'severe cyclonic storm' by November 24 evening, the cyclone warning division of the India Meteorological Department said on Monday.

India uses a five-step classification scheme for cyclonic storm with those bearing windspeeds of 90-100 kmph termed as ‘severe cyclonic storm’ and those with progressively higher speeds termed as ‘very severe’ and ‘extremely severe’ cyclones.

The ‘cyclone season’ is from October to December and several originate in the Bay of Bengal during these months.

The developing storm, which has not officially been named yet, currently hovers about 600 km south-southeast of Puducherry and 630 km south-southeast of Chennai. “It is very likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm during next 24 hours. It is very likely to move north-westwards and cross Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts between Karaikal and Mamallapuram around 25th November 2020 afternoon,” noted the IMD’s afternoon update on Monday.

The storm will increase rainfall in south peninsular India particularly over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal during November 24 to 26 and over south Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema and Telangana during November 25 and 26.