IMD to replace ‘faulty’ temperature sensor which reported a scorching 52.9 degrees C at Delhi station

Updated - June 01, 2024 06:40 pm IST

Published - June 01, 2024 06:33 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The faulty sensor was at Mungeshpur, one of the IMD’s 16 automatic weather stations in Delhi; its May 29 reading was three degrees higher than the previous day; instruments at all 16 stations to undergo maintenance check

Jacob Koshy
A man riding a motocycle covers his face with cloth on a hot summer evening near Mungeshpur, a suburb in New Delhi on May 29, 2024, amid the ongoing heatwave. Power usage in India’s capital surged to a record high on May 29, as residents of the sprawling megacity struggled to keep cool during a crushing heatwave with temperatures sizzling above 45 degrees Celsius. | Photo Credit: AFP

The aberrant sensor at Delhi’s Mungeshpur, that reported a 52.9 degrees Celsius reading on May 29, will be replaced, an internal committee of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has concluded. It has also decided that all of the automatic weather stations managed by the IMD will undergo a maintenance check. Because the sensor was faulty, the actual temperature reported out of Mungeshpur on that day will remain a mystery.

As The Hindu had reported, the Mungeshpur reading was an unusual three-degree rise from the previous day’s reading at the station of 49.9 degrees C. It was also nearly 4.5 degrees higher than the hottest temperature ever recorded out of Delhi, at Palam in May 1998.

Relies on sensors

Mungeshpur is an automatic weather station (AWS), one of 16 deployed by the IMD to measure variations in temperature, humidity, and rainfall across Delhi. They work differently from the agency’s five “departmental” or manually- operated weather stations that have been the official source of Delhi’s weather for decades. The manual weather stations have people who read a traditional thermometer to measure and report temperatures four times a day. The AWS, on the other, hand relies on sensors (thermistors) and generates meteorological values on demand to make information available on the agency’s website on an hourly basis.

“The expert team of IMD checked the authenticity of the temperature reported at Mungeshpur by comparing it with standard instrument on 29th and 30th May, 2024 at the site. It is found that there is a positive bias in reported temperature. The bias varies during the day being maximum around the time of occurrence of maximum temperature,” their report concluded.

‘Verify before publishing’

IMD director-general M. Mohapatra said that the instrument was being replaced.

The committee also recommended that “automatic quality control”, or unusual readings being reported out of AWS stations, ought to be verified before being disseminated on public platforms.

On May 30, a similar anomalous temperature of 56 degrees C was reported out of a weather station in Nagpur and again attributed to a faulty sensor.

