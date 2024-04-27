IMD predicts severe heatwave conditions over Odisha, West Bengal for next five days

April 27, 2024 08:04 am | Updated 08:04 am IST - New Delhi

Heatwave to severe heatwave conditions are likely to continue over the East and south Peninsular India during the next five days, the India Meteorological Department said on April 26.

"A spell of rainfall accompanied by isolated thunderstorms/lightning and heavy rainfall is likely over Northeast India from 28-30 April," it said.

According to the IMD, heatwave to severe heatwave conditions will likely prevail in many places over Gangetic West Bengal, in some parts of Odisha, and in isolated pockets over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal during the next five days.

"Heatwave conditions in isolated pockets over Bihar, Jharkhand, Telangana, Rayalaseema, Interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, East Uttar Pradesh during the next five days; Kerala and Mahe during 26th-28th; Konkan during 27th-29th and West Uttar Pradesh, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam during 28th-30th April 2024," the weather agency said in a statement.

Hot and humid weather is very likely to prevail over Assam & Meghalaya, Tripura between 26th-28th; Kerala & Mahe, Coastal Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal during 26th-30th; Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam on 26th & 27th and Konkan & Goa on 26th April 2024, it said.

IMD predicts rains in Western Himalayan region

The IMD has also predicted a fresh spell of rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds is likely to occur over the Western Himalayan region from April 26-29 and the plains of Northwest India from April 26-28 and adjoining Central India from April 26-27.

“Western Disturbance as a cyclonic circulation lies over south Iran & adjoining south Pakistan in lower & middle levels. An induced cyclonic circulation lies over West Rajasthan in lower tropospheric levels. Under their influence: Fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall/snowfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning very likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh and isolated rainfall over Uttarakhand during 26th-29th April 2024, with the possibility of hailstorm over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad on 26th and Himachal Pradesh during 26th-28th and Uttarakhand on 28th and 29th April 2024,” it said in a statement.

“Isolated Heavy rainfall also likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad during 27th-29th April and over Himachal Pradesh on 29th April 2024,” IMD said, adding that isolated to scattered rainfall accompanied by thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds (40-50 km/h) very likely over Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi during 26th-28th and over Rajasthan & West Uttar Pradesh on 26th April, 2024.

The IMD further said a dust storm over West Rajasthan for today. ”Isolated Hailstorm very likely over Punjab and Haryana on 26th & 27th; over East Rajasthan on 26th April 2024,” it said.

”Strong surface winds (25-35 kmph) very likely to prevail over Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and south Rajasthan on 26th and 27th April,” it added.