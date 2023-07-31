ADVERTISEMENT

IMD predicts normal monsoon in August-September

July 31, 2023 06:06 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST - New Delhi

It said normal to above normal rainfall is very likely over east-central India, parts of the east and northeast region and most subdivisions along the Himalayas

PTI

Children walk on a footpath amid heavy showers of rain, in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: ANI

India is most likely to see normal rainfall during the second half of the monsoon season (August and September) following excess precipitation in July, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on July 31.

Heavy rain in Gujarat causes waterlogging; Mahuva taluka in Surat gets 302 mm in 30 hours

Below normal rainfall is predicted in most parts of peninsular India and western parts of northwest and central India, IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said at a press conference here.

While India recorded 13% excess rainfall in July, east and northeast regions of the country gauged the third lowest precipitation in the month since 1901, he said.

At 258.6 mm, northwest India recorded the highest rainfall in July since 2001, Mr. Mohapatra said.

India saw a turnaround in monsoon rains — from a 9% deficit in June to 13% excess rain in July, the IMD chief said.

The country has recorded 467 mm rainfall against a normal of 445.8 mm in the monsoon season so far, an excess of 5%.

Explained | How El Nino could impact the world’s weather in 2023-24

El Nino — warming of the waters in the Pacific Ocean near South America — has not affected the monsoon rains so far, Mr. Mohapatra said.

El Nino is generally associated with the weakening of monsoon winds and dry weather in India.

