IMD predicts more rains this monsoon

A man walks on a bridge during a rain on a misty morning at Vellayani, in Thiruvananthapuram, Monday, May 30, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

May 31, 2022 14:05 IST

The average rainfall this monsoon season is expected to be 103% of the long period average, says the weather agency

India can expect more rainfall this monsoon season than predicted earlier, the weather office said on Tuesday, May 31, 2022. "The average rainfall this monsoon season is expected to be 103% of the long period average," India Meteorological Department Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra told reporters here. Advertisement Advertisement In April, the IMD had said the country would receive normal rainfall — 99% of the long period average. "Most parts of the country will have good and well distributed rainfall activity," Mohapatra said releasing the Updated Long Range Forecast of Rainfall for the current monsoon season. He said central and peninsular India can expect 106% of long period average rainfall, while north-eastern region could get below normal rains. The IMD had announced onset of monsoon over Kerala on May 29, which was three days ahead of the normal onset date.