IMD issues red alerts for northeastern States

Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim tot receive extremely heavy rainfall during the next two days, says top IMD official

Updated - June 30, 2024 08:44 pm IST

Published - June 30, 2024 08:43 pm IST - New Delhi

ANI
Pedestrians wade through heavy rainfall, in Kolkata on June 30, 2024.

Pedestrians wade through heavy rainfall, in Kolkata on June 30, 2024. | Photo Credit: ANI

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for several northeastern States, forecasting extremely heavy rainfall over the next two days.

Naresh Kumar, an IMD scientist, confirmed that the monsoon is currently in the active phase, with significant precipitation expected in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim. ”At present, the monsoon is in the active phase. For the northeastern States, we are expecting extremely heavy rainfall for the next two days, especially in Arunachal Pradesh,” Mr. Kumar said. “We have given red alerts for Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya and sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim for today and for the two days for Arunachal Pradesh,” he added.

Gearing up for change: On IMD and weather analyses having contemporary relevance

In addition to the heavy rainfall in the northeastern region, the IMD has observed light to moderate rainfall across other parts of the country, including central and northwest India, with some areas experiencing heavy precipitation. ”If we talk about the other parts of the country, specifically the central part of northwest India everywhere we are expecting and we are experiencing also light to moderate rainfall and somewhere heavy rainfall also,” he said.

Looking ahead, Mr. Kumar indicated that conditions are expected to be favourable for further advancement of the monsoon. ”We have progressed monsoon over most parts of West Rajasthan, Haryana, the entire Uttar Pradesh and the remaining part of Himachal Pradesh and Jammu Kashmir. In the coming days, conditions will be favourable for further advance. We may expect monsoons over the remaining part of the country during the next 2-3 days...,” the IMD scientist said.

Heavy rains likely in Delhi, IMD issues orange alert till July 2

Rainfall over rest of India

The IMD issued an alert for widespread rainfall and thunderstorms across several regions in India on June 30. Recent satellite imagery indicates the presence of convective clouds, signalling the possibility of light to moderate rainfall at many locations.

Intense spells of rain, accompanied by isolated thunderstorms, cloud-to-ground lightning, and gusty winds, are expected in Punjab and adjoining Himachal Pradesh, southwest and adjoining extreme northwest Madhya Pradesh, east Uttar Pradesh and adjoining extreme north Chhattisgarh, southeast Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, south Gujarat, south Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, south Karnataka, north Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, and Meghalaya, as per the IMD.

In addition to these areas, light to moderate rainfall is anticipated at a few places, with isolated thunderstorms, cloud-to-ground lightning, and gusty winds likely to affect Odisha, Konkan, Goa, south Madhya Maharashtra, Kerala, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Lakshadweep, and the Nicobar Islands.

