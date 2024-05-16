ADVERTISEMENT

IMD issues heatwave warning in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab till May 18

Updated - May 16, 2024 01:23 pm IST

Published - May 16, 2024 01:15 pm IST

The temperature in Rajasthan, Gujarat, U.P., Haryana, Punjab, M.P., have crossed over 42 degrees celsius

The Hindu Bureau

Image for representational purposes only. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heatwaves in the States of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Bihar, and Gujarat on May 16.

In a tweet on May 16, the IMD said the heat wave conditions were likely over northwest India and Bihar during the next five days and to commence over East and central India from 18th May, 2024.

According to the latest forecast, heatwave conditions have been predicted in western Rajasthan from May 15 to May 18, while western Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and southern Haryana will experience it from today till May 18.

The IMD has said that the heatwave will continue in Maharashtra’s Thane till May 16, while Mumbai will be hot and humid.

