GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

IMD chief Mrutyunjay Mohapatra defends Kerala, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh rainfall warnings

IMD chief Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said the weather department had issued an extended range forecast for significant rainfall activity along the west coast of India on July 18 and July 25

Published - August 01, 2024 04:07 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Flooded Beas river following incessant rains, in Kullu on August 1, 2024.

Flooded Beas river following incessant rains, in Kullu on August 1, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued forecasts for significant rainfall activity along the west coast of India on a regular basis and a red alert for Kerala in the early morning of July 30, IMD chief Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said on August 1.

Read | Wayanad landslides highlights on August 1

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on July 31 said the Kerala Government did not heed the Centre’s warning regarding a possible natural calamity in Wayanad due to heavy rains.

What caused Wayanad landslides? Geoscientist points to unchecked human interventions, climate vagaries

Heavy rain-induced landslides claimed over 150 lives in Wayanad district on July 30 morning.

Responding to Mr. Shah’s claim, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on July 31 that the IMD had only issued an orange alert in the district ahead of the landslides.

However, he said that the district received over 572 mm of rainfall, which was significantly higher than what was predicted by the IMD.

How accurate were Amit Shah’s claims of early warning to Kerala before Wayanad landslides?

During an online press conference, the IMD chief said the weather department had issued an extended range forecast for significant rainfall activity along the west coast of India on July 18 and July 25.

“The long-range forecast issued on July 25 indicated good rainfall activity along the west coast and central parts of the country from July 25 to August 1. We issued a yellow warning on July 25, which continued until July 29, when we issued an orange warning. A red warning was issued in the early morning of July 30, indicating that very heavy rainfall, up to 20 cm, was expected,” Mr. Mohapatra said.

The IMD chief said that an orange warning means “be prepared for action and one should not wait for red warnings.” Similarly, warnings were in place for Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, he said.

Three people were killed and about 40 went missing after two separate incidents of cloudburst in Himachal Pradesh, where rains washed away many houses and roads and left two hydropower projects damaged.

Mr. Mohapatra said it is difficult to ascertain whether Himachal Pradesh experienced a cloudburst.

“For example, Delhi also experienced heavy rainfall [on July 31 night] concentrated in a short period. We call them extremely intense spells,” he said.

“The reason behind heavy to very heavy rainfall in Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand is the shifting of the monsoon trough [from south of its normal position] to the north,” he explained.

For Delhi, an orange warning was issued with a lead time of two days, Mr. Mohapatra said.

Related Topics

weather news

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.