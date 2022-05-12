IMA writes to Health Minister seeking rescheduling of NEET PG 2022

Representational image only. Photo: Twitter/@IMAIndiaOrg

May 12, 2022 12:10 IST

Body says exam clashes with NEET PG counselling, giving aspirants less time to prepare

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) on May 12 wrote to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, seeking his urgent intervention in rescheduling the dates for the NEET PG 2022 exam, which is currently set to be conducted on May 21.

In the letter, the IMA has written that it wants the dates of the NEET PG 2022 examination to be further pushed as the medical entrance test is now clashing with NEET PG 2021 counselling, giving aspirants less time to prepare for the test.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Also Read Medical aspirants urge PM Modi for postponing NEET PG 2022 exam

“The NEET PG 2021 counselling was supposed to be conducted till the end of March, but due to the Supreme Court hearings, the schedule was further delayed. Now, the counselling is expected to end on May 15, giving aspirants just a week to prepare for the NEET PG 2022,’’ said the letter.

It added that the gap between the NEET PG 2022 exam date and the completion of 2021 counselling is too short for an aspirant to prepare and appear for an extremely difficult exam like NEET PG.

Further, the medical aspirants have also said that many students served as COVID-19 warriors during the pandemic, due to which their final examinations stood delayed and internship requirement had not been fulfilled, and they are unable to appear in the exam.

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court agreed to hear on May 13 a plea seeking the postponement of the NEET PG 2022 examination, providing a slight glimmer of hope to the students.