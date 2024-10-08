GIFT a SubscriptionGift
IMA urges Health Ministry to step in to allow commencement of NEET-PG counselling

The delay in the counselling process is causing immense distress to thousands of NEET-PG aspirants across the country, said the doctors' body

Published - October 08, 2024 06:13 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Candidates with their family members wait outside an examination centre upon their arrival to appear for the NEET-PG exam, in Kolkata, on August 11, 2024.

Candidates with their family members wait outside an examination centre upon their arrival to appear for the NEET-PG exam, in Kolkata, on August 11, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Tuesday (October 8, 2024) urged the government to explore interim measures that could allow the NEET P-G 2024 counselling process to commence, ensuring that the interests of both students and the healthcare system are safeguarded.

Cancellation of NEET-UG 2024 in its entirety is an 'extreme last resort', says Supreme Court

The IMA has written to Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda drawing his attention to the growing concerns and uncertainty surrounding the delay in the NEET-PG 2024 counselling process, which is currently held up due to an ongoing case in the Supreme Court.

"The delay in the counselling process is causing immense distress to thousands of NEET PG aspirants across the country," the doctors' body said.

“These candidates, who have worked tirelessly to qualify for postgraduate medical seats, are facing prolonged uncertainty about their future due to the judicial proceedings,” the IMA said in the letter.

“It is also impacting the functioning of healthcare institutions, as the timely induction of postgraduate students is crucial to ensure the availability of medical professionals in hospitals and medical colleges,” the letter read.

Also read | IMA welcomes CBI probe into NEET-UG irregularities

“While we fully respect the judicial process and the need for legal clarity, the IMA believes that it is imperative for the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to intervene and explore possible solutions to ensure that students’ academic and professional futures are not adversely affected,” it said in the letter.

“The prolonged delay could lead to significant disruptions in the academic calendar, affecting the overall training and deployment of specialist doctors in the country at a time when the healthcare system is already under pressure.” it said.

NEET-PG postponed, CBI to probe NEET-UG allegations, NTA chief removed, as panel set up for agency overhaul

The IMA also highlighted that several State counselling committees are also in dilemma over awarding of incentive marks to in-service candidates due to non-disclosure of marks this year. This again poses a potential roadblock to the counselling process ahead.

The IMA requested the declaration of a normalised score to ensure the smooth conduct of State quota counselling too.

"We, therefore, humbly request the Ministry to engage with the authorities concerned including the Supreme Court to find a way to expedite the resolution of the case.

"If necessary, we urge the government to explore interim measures that could allow the counselling process to commence, ensuring that the interests of both students and the healthcare system are safeguarded," the letter said.

Published - October 08, 2024 06:13 pm IST

