IMA urges Centre, States not to let down guard against pandemic

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Monday warned that a third wave of the pandemic was inevitable and imminent and appealed to the Central and State governments not to let down their guard against COVID-19. It urged them to not allow mass gatherings in tourist and religious places without following the COVID-19 appropriate behaviour.

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the IMA said that while tourist bonanza, pilgrimage travel and religious fervour all were needed, they could wait for a few more months. Opening up rituals and enabling people without vaccination to go scot-free in such mass gatherings were potential super-spreaders of a third wave.

“The past experience of last one and a half years of war with the virus and based on the emerging evidences, it is obvious that by making the universal vaccination reach the maximum possible population and strictly adopting to Covid appropriate behaviours, we can face the third wave with confidence and mitigate its impact,’’ it stated.

It was painful to note in this crucial time when everyone needed to work for the mitigation of a third wave, in many parts of the country, both the government and people were complacent and engaged in mass gatherings without following COVID-19 protocols, it noted.

IMA national president Dr. J.A. Jayalal. said, “It is the duty and responsibility of everyone at this moment to strictly enforce the Covid appropriate behaviours for minimum three more months and ensure every one gets vaccinated’’.