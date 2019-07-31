IMA strike: non-essential medical services across the country to be hit today

All non-essential medical services across the country will be hit on Thursday, July 31 as a result of a 24-hour strike called by the Indian Medical Association.

The strike is in protest of the Lok Sabha approving and passing the National Medical Commission Bill (NMC) 2019.

Emergency services are set to function as usual.

Gujarat

More than 28,000 doctors in Gujarat on Wednesday joined the 24-hour nationwide strike, said Dr Kamlesh Saini, state secretary, Gujarat Chapter of the Indian Medical Association (IMA), to PTI.

While Gujarat IMA claimed that a majority of the registered doctors joined the strike, officials at Ahmedabad Civil Hospital, the largest facility in the state, said the strike did not have any major impact on services.

“[The Ahmedabad] Civil Hospital is functioning as usual. Our doctors have not joined the strike. It is up to the doctors to join the strike or not to. Doctors associated with government-run hospitals have not joined the strike,” Civil Hospital superintendent M. M. Prabhakar told PTI. - PTI

Telangana

Outpatient services at many government and private hospitals in Telangana were hit on Wednesday.

Sanjeev Singh Yadav, Secretary, Telangana wing of the Indian Medical Association, claimed that barring a few corporate hospitals, about 16,000 IMA member doctors and over 10,000 medical students participated in various forms of protests across the state.

He said emergency and in-patient services were not affected as they were exempt from the strike. “Barring a few corporate hospitals, doctors in all hospitals, including in the government, participated in the strike. There was no disruption of emergency services and inpatient treatment,” he said

About 16000 member-doctors of IMA, Telangana and over 10,000 students of various medical colleges also took part in the strike, he told PTI. - PTI

West Bengal

The Outdoor Patient Departments in most state-run hospitals in West Bengal were affected on Wednesday after doctors stayed away from providing non- essential services, in response to an IMA call.

However, emergency services and other departments remained operational.

Doctors in OPDs across state-run hospitals in Kolkata, Murshidabad and Hooghly reportedly stayed off their duties, even as patients waited in serpentine queues for treatment.

Kerala

Work was affected in hospitals — both private and state run —— in Kerala.

Protesting against the NMC Bill, doctors in private hospitals completely boycotted out-patient services, while those in state-run hospitals attended only to patients in the out-patient departments.

“The outpatient department in our hospital as well as in other private hospitals are closed, even though we are giving the desired medical attention to in-patients,” said a senior doctor attached to a leading private hospital here.

With Wednesday being a public holiday in Kerala, private medical colleges remained closed, while doctors in state-run colleges turned up for work wearing black badges.

Delhi

Resident doctors all over Delhi including those from the All India Institutes of Medical Sciences to go on strike on August 1.

Letter to AIIMS director | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Andhra Pradesh

Hundreds of doctors and medicos staged dharnas and took out rallies in Andhra Pradesh to register their protest against the National Medical Council Bill. Rallies were taken out in Visakhapatnam, Guntur and other places opposing the Bill. Slogans were raised calling the Bill “draconian” and “anti-student”.

Vijayawada IMA secretary Manoj said hospitals will observe bandh for 24 hours, but emergency services will run. The IMA has over 2,000 members in Vijayawada.

Vijayawada IMA president T.V. Ramana Murthy said office-bearers and doctors would be meeting to discuss the next course of action.

Doctors are particularly opposed to the inclusion of politicians and bureaucrats who would have little medical knowledge into the NMC.

Karnataka

KGMOA not part of the strike

In Bengaluru, medical services were largely unaffected as most hospitals functioned normally. With the IMA call for strike given just the previous day (Tuesday), out patient departments in most hospitals had no time to intimate patients to postpone their appointments.

Government hospitals in Bengaluru too functioned as usual as the Karnataka Government Medical Officers' Association (KGMOA) had announced on Tuesday that doctors will not boycott services. Besides, Health Commissioner Pankaj Kumar Pandey had directed all hospital heads to cancel leave granted to doctors and other staff and ensure patient services are not hit.

Some hospitals such as KIMS and Mallya have shut OPD services and patients are sent back. "We're not accepting OPD's. We're not accepting any consultations. All our doctors are protesting, they're not attending to any OPD's. But we're taking care of inpatients and emergency services are available, “ said Mallikarjuna. S. Head of Operations Mallya Hospital.

Corporate hospitals such as Manipal, Columbia Asia, Aster CMI, where patients would have come with prior appointments, have not shut services.

Supporting the call, IMA’s Karnataka Chapter and Private Hospitals and Nursing Homes’ Association has asked all its member-doctors and hospitals to stop non-essential services from 6 a.m. on Wednesday till 6 a.m. on Thursday.

Delhi

In Delhi, morning outpatient departments in all central and Delhi government hospitals were reported to be functional.

“The Lower House on Monday dumped healthcare & medical education of this country into darkness by approving undemocratic Bill,” noted the IMA. It added that Section 32 of the NMC Bill provides for licensing of 3.5 lakhs unqualified non-medical persons to practise modern medicine.

Tamil Nadu

S. Kanagasabhapathy, president, IMA Tamil Nadu State Branch, said there were nearly 40,000 private hospitals and clinics in Tamil Nadu. The hospitals will also take part in the strike, he said.

The Federation of Government Doctors Association will also be staging a demonstration against the NMC Bill at Madras Medical College.