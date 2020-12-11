IMA protests against ‘mixopathy’

NEW DELHI

Doctors across India on Thursday participated in a protest called by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) against the decision to allow Ayurveda doctors perform select medical procedures.

While doctors wore black ribbons at workplaces, demonstrations were organised across 10,000 places across the country.

A gazette notification, issued on November 20, by the Central Council of Indian Medicine (CCIM), a statutory body under the AYUSH Ministry, listed 39 general surgery procedures and 19 other procedures, involving the eye, ear, nose and throat, by amending the Indian Medicine Central Council (Post Graduate Ayurveda Education) Regulations, 2016. These surgeries include general surgery, orthopaedic, ophthalmology, ENT and dental surgeries.

The IMA termed it ‘mixopathy’. It had threatened to withdraw all non-essential, non-COVID-19 services in hospitals if the government goes ahead with this order.