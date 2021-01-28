IMA plans relay hunger strike against ‘mixopathy’

NEW DELHI:

The protest is against ‘the shift in the government policy where instead of promoting all the systems of the systems of medicine the government is encouraging a new method called mixopathy.’

Indian Medical Association (IMA) members across the country will start a relay hunger strike from February 1 till 14 protesting against what they say is the shift in the government policy “where instead of promoting all the systems of the systems of medicine the government is encouraging a new method called mixopathy.”

“Local branches will have hunger strike centres and women doctors will be on hunger strike all across the nation on 7th February 2021. All speciality associations across the country will join the strike through Federation of Medical Associations under IMA,’’ said a release issued by the Association on Thursday.

