National

IMA plans relay hunger strike against ‘mixopathy’

File photo for representation.   | Photo Credit: AP

Indian Medical Association (IMA) members across the country will start a relay hunger strike from February 1 till 14 protesting against what they say is the shift in the government policy “where instead of promoting all the systems of the systems of medicine the government is encouraging a new method called mixopathy.”

“Local branches will have hunger strike centres and women doctors will be on hunger strike all across the nation on 7th February 2021. All speciality associations across the country will join the strike through Federation of Medical Associations under IMA,’’ said a release issued by the Association on Thursday.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 28, 2021 2:12:04 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/ima-plans-relay-hunger-strike-against-mixopathy/article33683705.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY