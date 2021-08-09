IMA opposes draft PG medical education regulation bill 2021

It is against envisioned role of States in working towards health as right of citizens, it says

In exercise of the powers conferred by Section 57 of the National Medical Commission Act, 2019, the National Medical Commission (NMC) has published the draft post-graduate medical education regulations 2021, which according to the Indian Medical Association (IMA) is against the autonomy and envisioned role of the States in working towards the public health as the right of the citizens.

The Association in a release issued on Monday said the original Medical Council of India (MCI) was functioning with democratically elected State representatives who always voiced for the collective consciousness of State welfare. However, as the NMC is full of nominated people, it is slowly excluding all State governments from the administration of medical education.

As of date, the broad speciality post-graduation course admission is through PG NEET and 50% admission is done by the all-India quota and the rest 50% seats were admitted by the State governments as per the social justice norms with NEET PG marks by the Directorate of Medical Education of the respective State.

Common counselling

But now the draft regulation says there shall be common counselling for admission in all medical educational institutions to all post-graduate broad-specialty courses (Diploma/MD/MS) on the basis of merit list of the National Exit Test and to all post-graduate super-specialty courses (DM/MCh) on the basis of the merit list of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test.

“India being a federal state, leaving the role of States in medical education will be disastrous. The Association demands the existing system of admission and selection criteria must continue for the PG seats, because the State medical colleges are staffed and managed by the budget of the State governments and when not even 50% of seats are earmarked for the respective State, the maintenance and running of the institution will lose its charm and priority,’’ said the release.

Also this notification says when a student writes his exam, the marks he scores will be valid for three years and he can re-write the exam only after three years.

Injustice to students

“This is a great injustice to the students. As it has proposed to conduct the NEXT exams in 2023, the NMC should come out with the pattern and type of examination after having wider democratic consultation with the students’ body, faculty, States and the largest professional body IMA.’’

The release said the Association in principle welcomes the district residency. “However, making it for a three-month period will result in overcrowding and impact the works in the medical college departments.’’

The Association has demanded that the NMC should withdraw this anti-federal, anti-student and anti-democratic, anti-patent care and public health draft bill and try to initiate dialogue with the stakeholders to understand the ground reality and do course correction to ensure uniform standards of education.