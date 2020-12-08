IMA doctors to protest on December 8 against nod for surgery by Ayurveda students

The Indian Medical Association will protest in small groups of 20 persons (following the COVID protocols) between 12 noon to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, against the government’s notification amending the post-graduate Ayurveda education regulations that allows post-graduate Ayurveda students to study and practise allopathic surgical procedures.
“Modern medicine doctors across the country will be protesting in over 10,000 public spots. The public demonstrations tomorrow will be followed by withdrawal of non-essential non-COVID services on Friday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. All emergency services including casualty, emergency room, critical care, ICUs, COVID care, emergency surgeries and labour room will continue to function. OPD services will not be available and elective surgeries will not be posted,” said a release issued by the Association.
