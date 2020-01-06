IMA condemns attack on healthcare workers during JNU violence

After doctors and nurses were attacked by unknown people on Sunday near Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) when healthcare workers tried to provide first-aid to injured students, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Monday issued a strongly worded statement condemning the violence against doctors.

It says: “IMA condemns mindless violence on doctors and nurses who rushed to treat the injured in JNU”. It further adds: “If doctors and nurses are not safe in the capital of the country, it speaks volumes about the governance and lack of it. Time has come for the medical fraternity to devise its own arrangements for defence. How does that reflect on the nation, if it cannot protect its doctors and nurses reaching to the injured? Is this a civil war? What is the message that goes pout to the world?”

On January 5 evening, a team of doctors and nurses that had reached JNU to provide first-aid to people injured in the violence inside the campus was attacked by unknown people. Dr. Harjit Singh Bhatti, who is the national president of the Progressive Medicos & Scientists Forum (PMSF), had tweeted on Sunday saying: “Our team of doctors, nurses & medical volunteers who reached JNU to give first aid to injured students & teachers was attacked by hundreds of goons. Mob manhandled doctors, nurses & threatened them. Our ambulance’s glass and windows broken…”

Doctors of PMSF have for many weeks been attending to people injured in the anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 (CAA) clashes across Delhi. On earlier occasions, doctors belonging to PMSF were prevented from immediately providing first-aid and medical assistance to people injured during the anti-CAA clashes.

The IMA issued a similar statement on December 22, 2019 condemning police action soon after the incident in which police had barged into a hospital in Mangaluru charging at people injured during protests against CAA and trying to force open the door of many wards. The police had also lobbed a tear gas inside the hospital close to the intensive care unit. Use of tear gas in confined spaces is prohibited as per international norms and standards.

Protection for medical staff

The latest IMA statement also mentions about the Home Ministry’s decision to block the Bill against violence on doctors and hospitals. After a series of attacks on doctors by the public, the ministry had drafted the Health Services Personnel and Clinical Establishments (Prohibition of Violence and Damage to Property) Bill, 2019, seeking to punish people who assault doctors and other healthcare professionals on duty. The Bill, which had proposed a jail term of up to 10 years, was dismissed by the Home Ministry during an inter-ministerial consultation over the draft law.

While the Law Ministry had approved the draft Bill, the Home Ministry had opposed the Bill on the grounds that there could not be a separate law to protect members of a particular profession. The Home Ministry had maintained that there should be no specific law for a particular profession, and the IPC and the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) were sufficient to deal with it.

Calling for more protection for doctors and nurses, the statement says: “IMA demands that the Union Home Ministry… ensure safety and security of doctors and nurses who reach out to the injured and wounded.”