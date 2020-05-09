I’m healthy and not suffering from any ailment, says Amit Shah

Dismissing rumours, Union Home Minister Amit Shah issued a statement on Saturday that he is healthy and not suffering from any ailment.

In a signed statement, Mr. Shah said for the past few days rumours have been floating on social media regarding his health and “some people even wished death for me through their tweets”.

“The country is battling the coronavirus pandemic and as the Home Minister I have been working late in the night. When it [rumours] came to my notice, I decided not to react and let the rumour mongers enjoy the unrealistic thoughts and hence I did not give any clarification,” he said.

“However, in the past two days, lakhs of people from my party and well-wishers expressed concern about my health which I could not ignore. I would like to clarify today that I am totally healthy and not suffering from any ailment. According to Hindu beliefs, such rumours make a person healthier. So I would like to request everyone to mind their work, not pay heed to such rumours and let me do my work. I want to thank all who sought to know about my well being. I do not have any ill-will or malevolence against anyone who spread these rumours,” he said.

4 arrested for fake news

Ahmedabad’s Crime Branch arrested four persons for allegedly spreading misinformation and fake news about the health of Mr. Shah by creating a fake tweet and circulating it on social media platforms, Special Commissioner (crime) Ajay Tomar told media in the city on Saturday.

According to Mr .Tomar, a screenshot of the fake tweet in the name of Mr. Shah with his photo, claiming that he was suffering from a serious ailment, had gone viral on social media platforms in the State.

The viral screenshot prompted the police to launch a probe about the origin of the message and how it was circulated using social media outlets.

Subsequently, the police had tracked down the four persons, two from Ahmedabad and two from Bhavnagar, from whose mobiles the alleged fake tweet was circulated.

After detailed interrogation, the police have registered a case under Sections 66(c) (punishment for identity theft) and 66(d) (cheating by personation using computer resource) of the Information Technology Act.

The four accused were identified as Sarfaraz Memon, 40, Firoze Khan Pathan, 48, Sajad Ali Nayani, 56 and Siraj Hussain Virani (Khoja), 50.

The police said in the time of pandemic, the accused have indulged in creating a fake account to spread rumours and spoil harmony.