Illicit drug trade not only a challenge for India but also a global issue: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday (August 25, 2024) said the illegal narcotics trade is not only a challenge for India but also a global issue, stressing that the country can fight the menace if it pursues it with determination and strategy.

Addressing a meeting at a hotel in Nava Raipur on the scenario of narcotics substances in Chhattisgarh, Mr. Shah emphasised the need to adopt four formulas of “drug detection, network destruction, culprit detention, and addict rehabilitation” in achieving success.

Also Read: More than 1.5 crore children aged 10-17 addicted to substances: Centre tells SC

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has pledged to make the country drug-free in 2047 when the 100th year of the country's independence will be celebrated and gradually the resolution has become the resolution of the 130 crore population. I believe that the resolution of a drug-free India is very important in making a prosperous, safe and glorious India,” Mr. Shah said.

The illicit drug trade is not only a challenge for India but also a global issue, he said, pitching for the need to raise awareness of this menace.

“If we pursue with determination and strategy, we can win this fight," he said, cautioning, "several countries have lost their fight against it”.

“Besides aiming at destroying youth, the money generated through the illicit narcotics trade is also used for anti-national activities,” he said. “It is also our national responsibility to make the country drug-free with a zero-tolerance policy,” he said.

Mr. Shah also expressed concerns over the use of narcotic substances in Chhattisgarh.

He said, “The percentage of sedative use in Chhattisgarh is 1.45 which is more than the national average. Chhattisgarh shares a border with seven states including Odisha and Andhra Pradesh from where drug smuggling is done.”

“Chhattisgarh has reported 4.98% use of ganja which is more than the national average of 2.83% and it is a matter of concern,” he added.

Also Read: Encourage use of bhang, cannabis as alternatives to liquor to prevent crime: Chhattisgarh BJP MLA

Mr. Shah, who is on a 3-day visit to the state, virtually inaugurated the zonal office of the Narcotics Control Bureau in Nava Raipur at the beginning of the meeting.