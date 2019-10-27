Illegal structures cannot be rebuilt, says Supreme Court

The Supreme Court has directed the Maharashtra authorities to get all cities where population is 50 lakh or more to be geo-mapped to easily track and control illegal constructions in them.

“We direct that all the cities in Maharashtra where the population is 50 lakhs or more the municipal authorities will get geomapping done not only of the municipal areas but also of areas 10 km from the outer boundary. This can be done by satellite, drones or vehicles. Once one has the whole city geomapped, it would be easy to control illegal constructions,” the Court said.

‘No sympathy’

“Cities and towns must be well planned and illegal structures must be demolished ... Rule of law comprises not only of the principles of natural justice but also provides that the procedure prescribed by law must be followed. Rule of law also envisages that illegal constructions which are constructed in violation of law must be demolished and there can be no sympathy towards those who violate law.”

A Bench of Justices Deepak Gupta and Aniruddha Bose ordered the Maharashtra government to release necessary funds to its municipal corporations and directed the entire exercise be completed in a year.

“All over the country we find that when people raise illegal constructions it is claimed that the said construction has been existing for long. The answer is to get geomapping done. The relevant technology is Geographic Information System (GIS). If on Google Maps one can get a road view, we see no reason why this technology cannot be used by the municipal corporations,” Justice Gupta observed in the recent judgment.

Pre-existing structures

The court also held that municipal corporations should not permit an illegal structure to be re-built merely because it had violated the procedure in demolishing the pre-existing illegal building .

“If a structure is an illegal structure, even though it has been demolished illegally, such a structure should not be permitted to come up again... If the Municipal Corporation violates the procedure while demolishing the building but the structure is totally illegal, some compensation can be awarded and, in all cases where such compensation is awarded the same should invariably be recovered from the officers who have acted in violation of law.”

The court explained that it did not approve of local bodies razing down structures without following the due process of law, but “the relief which has to be given must be in accordance with law and not violative of the law”.

“Blanket orders permitting re-erection will lead to unplanned and haphazard construction. This will cause problems to the general public,” Justice Gupta noted.