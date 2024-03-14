GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Illegal sand mining case | ED raids 13 places linked to former U.P. Minister Gayatri Prajapati

According to the ED, Prajapati, during his tenure as the mining minister in the Samajwadi Party government headed by Akhilesh Yadav, abused his official position to amass significant assets disproportionate to his legitimate income, in the names of family members and close associates.

March 14, 2024 11:31 am | Updated 11:31 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
Former U.P. Minister Gayatri Prajapati. File photo

Former U.P. Minister Gayatri Prajapati. File photo | Photo Credit: PTI

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday, March 14, 2024, conducted raids at 13 locations, in Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Delhi in connection with an ongoing illegal sand mining case related to former Cabinet Minister Gayatri Prajapati.

The searches included the residences of Gayatri Prajapati, his wife and sons in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow, Amethi; Maharashtra's Mumbai; and Delhi among other locations.

The searches are still underway in close coordination with State police forces under provisions of the Money Laundering Act case initiated by the ED in 2021.

The case originates from a First Information Report (FIR) filed by the Uttar Pradesh vigilance department against Prajapati and his associates. The charges include illegal sand mining and possession of disproportionate assets, among others.

Properties seized

The ED, in January, seized four Mumbai flats and several land parcels in Lucknow, collectively valued at more than ₹13 crore, belonging to Prajapati, his family, and associates. This action followed searches conducted by the ED.

Mr. Prajapati was an important Cabinet Minister in the Samajwadi Party ruled Akhilesh Yadav government. According to the ED, Prajapati, during his tenure as the mining minister of Uttar Pradesh, abused his official position to amass significant assets disproportionate to his legitimate income, in the names of family members and close associates. These assets were not in line with their known sources of income.

The former minister and his family allegedly engaged in money laundering, channelling illicit funds accumulated during his government tenure through fictitious transactions to acquire multiple assets.

Furthermore, the agency claimed that Prajapati utilised bank accounts belonging to his family members to deposit illegitimate cash obtained from his unlawful activities.

