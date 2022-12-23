Illegal phone tap case: CBI files chargesheet against two former NSE MDs and others

December 23, 2022 07:19 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a chargesheet against two former managing directors of the National Stock Exchange (NSE), former Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey in a previous capacity as director of a private company and others, in a case alleging illegal phone tapping of the exchange’s employees during 2009-17.

Among those arraigned are Mr. Pandey and Naman Chaturvedi, who were then the director and senior information security analyst of iSec Services respectively; former NSE managing directors Ravi Narain and Chitra Ramakrishna; the NSE’s then-executive vice-president Ravi Varanasi, head (premises) Mahesh Haldipur, group operating officer Anand Subramanian, officer on special duty S.B. Thosar, and manager (premises) Bhupesh Mistry of the NSE.

The CBI had registered the case on July 7. During the investigation of another case related to the alleged “co-location” scam in the NSE, the agency found that landline phones of the exchange’s employees were illegally intercepted. The unauthorised recording and monitoring of personal call lines had allegedly started in 1997 when they were connected to a digital voice recorder provided by a private company.

“During 1997-2009, then deputy managing director -- with the help of NSE employees -- allegedly supervised the interception. It was further alleged that during 2009, the work for monitoring of calls was given to another/accused private company of Delhi/Mumbai... In order to maintain secrecy, the work order was allegedly issued to said private company in the name of ‘conducting periodic study of cyber vulnerabilities’,” said the agency.

According to the CBI, during 2012, iSec allegedly purchased and installed four X PRI Quad Span digital voice loggers in the basement of the NSE by splitting the Primary Rate Interface lines of MTNL. This logger was capable of recording 120 calls simultaneously. The employees of said private company were given unauthorised access to NSE premises to listen to the calls and submit weekly reports to the NSE executive vice-president and head (premises).

The reports were shown on a regular basis to Mr. Narain and Ms. Ramakrishna. The private company’s work order was renewed every year from 2009 until 2017.

Mr. Pandey, former director of iSec, was working as a police officer and allegedly managed the affairs of the company, to which the NSE paid about ₹4.54 crore in eight years for “carrying out such illegal interception of NSE employees in the name of cyber vulnerability study”. The CBI alleged that hundreds of call records were allegedly kept in the company’s custody and the entire interception was done without the knowledge or consent of the NSE Board and the employees.

The CBI had earlier arrested Mr. Pandey, Mr. Narain and Ms. Ramakrishna for their alleged roles in the case.