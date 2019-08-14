National

Illegal immigrants may get into NRC, says NGO

The National Register of Citizens authorities said about 2.5 lakh objections had been filed on December 31, 2018. File

The National Register of Citizens authorities said about 2.5 lakh objections had been filed on December 31, 2018. File   | Photo Credit: Ritu Raj Konwar

Assam Public Works, the NGO whose petition made the Supreme Court start the exercise to update the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in 2013, has resented the rejection of its plea for 100% re-verification of documents of the applicants.

The court on Tuesday declined to reopen the process and conduct a sample re-verification of the data collected, especially in the districts bordering Bangladesh where “infiltration” is believed to be high.

“It is unfortunate that five of our petitions for re-verification were rejected. We are not sure if the final NRC, to be published on August 31, will be error-free, though NRC State Coordinator Prateek Hajela said 27% re-verification has been done,” the NGO’s president, Aabhijeet Sarma, said.

“The re-verification has been done internally, and the data collected have not been checked by a third party. How can we say it is 100% foolproof? Who will take the responsibility if the final NRC is not error-free and includes the names of illegal immigrants,” Mr. Sarma asked.

