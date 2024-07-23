'Illegal' house of Rajasthan SI recruitment exam paper leak accused demolished in Churu

An alleged illegally constructed house of an accused in the Rajasthan sub-inspector recruitment exam paper leak case was demolished by authorities in Churu district, officials said on Tuesday, July 23, 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

The action was taken on Monday night by the Churu Municipal Council amid tight security arrangements, they said.

"The construction was done illegally by Vivek Bhambhu, an accused arrested in the SI paper leak case. It was demolished on Monday," Deputy Superintendent of Police Sunil Kumar said.

A team of the municipal council led by assistant engineer Ravi Raghav demolished the alleged illegal structures on plot number 114 and 115 in Poonia Colony, they said.

The paper leak case is being investigated by the Special Operations Group of Rajasthan Police which has arrested several accused including trainee sub-inspectors.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.