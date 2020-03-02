Illegal arms licences: CBI arrests two

NEW DELHI

02 March 2020 01:04 IST

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, Rajiv Ranjan, along with another official, for alleged involvement in the issue of illegal arms licences in the erstwhile State of Jammu and Kashmir.

The other accused has been identified as Itrit Hussain Rafiqui.

The arrests have been made in a case registered in May 2018.

It was alleged that during 2012-16, the then Deputy Commissioners of various districts of Jammu and Kashmir, including Kupwara, had fraudulently issued bulk arms licences in lieu of monetary consideration.

“During further investigation conducted by the CBI, the alleged role of Itrit Hussain Rafiqui and Rajiv Ranjan, both posted as the then District Magistrates in Kupwara, has surfaced,” said a CBI official.