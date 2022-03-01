Ilker Ayci declines Air India CEO offer

There were concerns over his closeness to Turkish President

Former Turkish Airlines Chairman Ilker Ayci has declined Tata Sons’ offer to head Air India as its Chief Executive Officer (CEO) following concerns over his closeness to Turkish President Reccep Tayyip Erdogan as well as his alleged links with al-Qaeda

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) affiliate Swadeshi Jagaran Manch (SJM) had expressed reservations and asked for a rethink on the part of Tata Sons on the appointment.

On February 14, Tata Sons announced the appointment of Mr. Ayci, but this was subject to the requisite regulatory approvals that includes a thorough background check by the Ministry of Home Affairs whenever a foreign national is appointed at an important position in a domestic company. Mr. Ayci resigned as Chairman of the Turkish Airlines on January 27 — the day the government handed over Air India to Tata Sons.