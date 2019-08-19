IL&FS probe: ED summons Raj Thackeray, Manohar Joshi’s son

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) party chief Raj Thackeray and Unmesh Joshi, son of former State Chief Minister and Shiv Sena leader Manohar Joshi, in connection with its money laundering probe in the IL&FS alleged payment default case, officials said on August 19.

They said that the MNS chief has been asked to appear before the investigating officer of the case on August 22.

Mr. Joshi is supposed to appear on August 19 or August 20, they said.

The agency is probing Mr. Thackeray’s involvement in the case in connection with the IL&FS group’s loan equity investment in a company called Kohinoor CTNL.

The company was promoted by Mr. Joshi. Mr. Thackeray and Mr. Joshi had jointly bid for some assets after creating a consortium but later the MNS supremo quit.

The ED had last week filed a charge sheet in the case.