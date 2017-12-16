Ilaiyaraaja inaugurates Music Academy’s annual conference, concerts

“Music happens. It cannot be made,” said renowned music composer Ilaiyaraaja, inaugurating the 91st annual conference and concerts of The Music Academy here on Friday.

The music maestro said he felt privileged to inaugurate the annual conference of the Academy. To him, music was not something that could be explained, and “when words become silent, the music speaks.”

Citing a Tamil poem, Mr. Ilaiyaraaja said music was like the flow of a river. Neither music nor river could ever remain static. The phrase or musical note that was in thought might not be the same when expressed.

Every form of music needed a classical approach, he said. “Folk music too is a classic when it sounds good. The enormous wealth of ragas has helped me come out with a new vision to turn them into evergreen songs.”

Lauding the Music Academy’s contribution to the cause of classical music, he said the Academy had honoured many musical legends for the past 90 years.

It had kept up with its dedication to pass on the treasure of music to future generations and enlightened people through its conferences.

Appreciating the achievements of Sangita Kalanidhi-designate Chitravina N. Ravikiran, he presented the Sangita Kalanidhi M.S. Subbulakshmi award instituted by The Hindu to Mr. Ravikiran.

A special postal cover was also released to mark the inclusion of Chennai in the list of UNESCO’s creative cities network for its rich music tradition.

The postal cover released by R. Anand, Postmaster General, Chennai City Region, has the picture of the Music Academy on it.

Accepting the award, Mr. Ravikiran said Carnatic music was being recognised as a classical form across the world and had united communities across nations. On the challenges of playing the Chitravina, he said it required perpetual focus.

Describing it as an honour to be chosen Sangita Kalanidhi-designate and preside over the proceedings of the conference, he thanked the audience and recalled the legendary artistes who were his gurus. He called upon his students to devote more time for practice, to attain perfection.

‘Pioneer of Melharmony’

Earlier, N. Murali, president of The Music Academy, traced the achievements of maestros Ilaiyaraaja and Ravikiran. “For someone whose music radiates grandeur, Mr. Ilaiyaraaja is self-effacing. He is the only person who has identified the relationship between the sound of an instrument and the feeling it evokes.”

Calling Mr. Ravikiran a pioneer of Melharmony, chosen for the coveted award, Mr. Murali said he created waves as a child prodigy and was a musician par excellence.

He highlighted other awardees who would be honoured on January 1, 2018. This year’s music season would feature 80 concerts and academic sessions.

Historian V. Sriram would be the convener, following the resignation of Pappu Venugopala Rao.

Past Sangita Kalanidhi award recipients T.V. Gopalakrishnan and A. Kanyakumari were present on the occasion.